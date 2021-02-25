First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $178.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $178.46.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

