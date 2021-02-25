First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 7.5%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.35 and last traded at $81.40. Approximately 3,201,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,811,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Solar by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

