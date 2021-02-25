First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.27 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

