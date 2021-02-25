First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Shares of NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

