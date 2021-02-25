First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 219.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NYSE CUBE opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.