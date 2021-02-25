First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 91,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 360,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,843,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $1,456,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,597 shares of company stock valued at $11,881,997. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.01 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

