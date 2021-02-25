First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 209,375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,539,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,599,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 125,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,044 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

NVRO opened at $170.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

