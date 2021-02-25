Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.64

Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 1262336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) to C$0.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.23 million and a PE ratio of -43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

About Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium Corp. (FCU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.