Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.5-521.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.41 million.Five9 also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,272. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $194.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -342.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.29.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

