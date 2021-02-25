Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.5-521.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.45 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. BTIG Research increased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.29.

FIVN traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.73. 7,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

