Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.29.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average is $150.43. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,134.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Five9 by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.