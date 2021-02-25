Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

