Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:FFC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.35

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and traded as high as $22.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 85,939 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

