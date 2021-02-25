Flash Trading Down 7.4% Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. Flash has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $13.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.54 or 0.00498951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00067396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00081696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00484503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00073169 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s genesis date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

