FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $714,289.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00742541 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041830 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,985,162 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

