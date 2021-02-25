Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 90,499 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.