Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 51,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $4,313,791.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,030,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,043 shares of company stock worth $9,011,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.