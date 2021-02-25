Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,722 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE FLO opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.