Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $44.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

