Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.61.

FL opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,307,957 shares of company stock worth $49,795,759 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 944.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

