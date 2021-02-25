Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased in the past six months. Sturdy advancement in the digital realm coupled with a robust brand portfolio has been aiding the stock. Moreover, the company’s investments in expansion of product lines have been yielding. We note that the company’s basketball footwear category witnessed strong momentum during third-quarter fiscal 2020. Speaking of digital growth, the company’s online platform registered growth of over 50% during the third quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed robust digital traffic across most of its banners and regions. Management remains committed to bolstering digital capabilities including improvement of mobile and web platforms. The company is also focusing on revamping its store fleet as well as enhancing efficiency in supply chain and inventory management.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,307,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,795,759. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

