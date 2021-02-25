Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,316 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $7.76 on Thursday, reaching $284.86. 792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,598. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $300.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day moving average of $258.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

