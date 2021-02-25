Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,045 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.20. 497,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,512,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

