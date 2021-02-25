Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 44.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

KRC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,900. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.