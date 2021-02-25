Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $255,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 92,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.85. 222,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $109.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

