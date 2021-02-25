Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.35

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 32136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

FSUGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortescue Metals Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67.

About Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

