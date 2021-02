Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) Shares Gap Down to $6.85

Shares of Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) (LON:FPP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08). Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 9,882,545 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.17.

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited (FPP.L) Company Profile (LON:FPP)

Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited operates as an investment company. It intends to acquire a technology business in Europe or Asia, with a focus on developing intellectual property that is used in the financial services industry. The company was formerly known as Vale International Group Limited and changed its name to Fragrant Prosperity Holdings Limited in December 2017.

