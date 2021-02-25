Frank Blaise Modruson Sells 2,193 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,193 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,486.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,454.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $512.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.99 and its 200-day moving average is $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

