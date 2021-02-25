Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 27662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. Frank’s International’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,768,000 after buying an additional 6,289,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,113,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 142,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 199,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.