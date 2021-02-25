Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 37,065 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,887. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of -420.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.