Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €80.40 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €80.40 ($94.59) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.18 ($82.56).

FME stock opened at €57.86 ($68.07) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

