Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €35.43 ($41.68) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.51. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

