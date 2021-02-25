Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FDP stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.34. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,305.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,710 shares of company stock worth $568,674. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

