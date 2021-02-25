Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

FRPT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $154.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,534. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,417.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $173.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,075,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,737,000 after buying an additional 208,750 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,937,000 after purchasing an additional 262,447 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

