Frontline’s (FRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Danske lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.98 on Friday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Frontline by 86.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.