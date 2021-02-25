FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of FTI Consulting worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $109.95 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

