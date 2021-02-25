FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $109.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

