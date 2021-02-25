FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Up 6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shot up 6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $118.40 and last traded at $116.58. 873,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 436,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.95.

The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.41.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

