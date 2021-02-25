FUD.finance Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $504,675.20 and approximately $8,238.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00042803 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00503009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00080835 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.17 or 0.00471012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00072126 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,416 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance.

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

