Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001844 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $803,236.61 and approximately $3.76 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.00498972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00066664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00081917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00058630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00476600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00071503 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network.

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars.

