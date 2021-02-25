FY2020 EPS Estimates for IMI plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMI in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IMI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get IMI alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Exane BNP Paribas cut IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.