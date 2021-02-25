FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Lowered by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets raised Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities upped their price target on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 45.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 38,851 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$1,374,808.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$692,906.97. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. Insiders sold a total of 204,111 shares of company stock worth $7,138,609 in the last 90 days.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

