FY2022 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Reduced by Analyst

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Get KBR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of KBR opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after acquiring an additional 821,575 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,894,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.