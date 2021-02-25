G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFSZY. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of GFSZY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. G4S has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.28.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

