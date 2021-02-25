Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares in the company, valued at $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,256 shares of company stock worth $2,757,490 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $172.12 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

