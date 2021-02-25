Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 4.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 26.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,520 shares of company stock worth $4,611,483. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

