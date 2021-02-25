Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,345,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMGBU opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74. RMG Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

