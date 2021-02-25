Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Galapagos from $85.50 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $85.88. 4,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,135. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $81.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Galapagos by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.