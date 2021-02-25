GameCredits (GAME) Price Up 41.1% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $396,389.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 41.1% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,347,237 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

