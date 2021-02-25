Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JKPTF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JKPTF opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. Gamesys Group has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

